Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on JKHY. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.77. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 64.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 318.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

