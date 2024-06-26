Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.25

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02), with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

Jade Road Investments Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.18.

About Jade Road Investments

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

