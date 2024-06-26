John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

JHCB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,877. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Get John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.