John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
JHCB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,877. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.40 and a 1 year high of $21.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.
About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
