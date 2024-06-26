John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Announces $0.14 Dividend

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHSC stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 29,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. The stock has a market cap of $418.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.15. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

Dividend History for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

