JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JEPI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,407. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

