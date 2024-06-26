Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.
Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
