K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.29 on Wednesday, reaching C$32.95. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$28.21 and a twelve month high of C$37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.77 million. Analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KBL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at K-Bro Linen

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total value of C$45,360.00. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

