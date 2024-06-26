KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a report released on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH stock opened at $69.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $74.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.