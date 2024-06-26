Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $34.41 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.05.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after acquiring an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.