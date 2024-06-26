Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,587 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,920 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 597,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 189,041 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 64,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 18,925,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,876,619. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

