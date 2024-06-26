Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $502.45. 6,332,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

