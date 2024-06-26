Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 121.8% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 18.6% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in AbbVie by 11.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,712,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,948. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $301.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.