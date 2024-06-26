Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $73.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,917,821. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

