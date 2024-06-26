KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $1.07 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,068.92 or 0.99932357 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012510 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00078773 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01499388 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.