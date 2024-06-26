Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,321 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 115.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy comprises approximately 0.9% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after buying an additional 103,107 shares during the period. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,864,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $12,367,000. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 154,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 15,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $38.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1,457.73. 749,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,995. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,436.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,112.79. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.57 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.11 and a 1-year high of $1,999.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $2,047.00 to $1,826.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,017.67.

Get Our Latest Report on MicroStrategy

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,856 shares of company stock worth $59,250,731. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.