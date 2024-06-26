Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 626 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.86. The company had a trading volume of 333,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.15. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

