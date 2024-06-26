Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,221 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. American National Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $212.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,689,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,996. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $225.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.31.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

