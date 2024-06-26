Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,488 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.10. 3,300,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564,143. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

