Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,461 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,562 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,937,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,576,000 after purchasing an additional 922,303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,745,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 2,301,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,407. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.29.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

