Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 831,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after buying an additional 90,233 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,916,000. GP Brinson Investments LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 517,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 227,573 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 268,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 138,579 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 540,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 857,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,640. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.24.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. Research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.29%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

