Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 223.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,122,811. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $69.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $549.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,480,846 shares of company stock worth $949,751,461. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

