Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 632.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $232.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.63.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $272.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $284.77.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In other news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.