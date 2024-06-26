Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WST. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.93. The stock had a trading volume of 359,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

