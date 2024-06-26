Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 291.6% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 23,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $213.43. 2,173,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,947. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $218.36. The company has a market cap of $138.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.