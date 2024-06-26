Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,546 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,696,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,293,299,000 after purchasing an additional 533,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,544,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,201,410,000 after purchasing an additional 119,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $987,041,000 after buying an additional 303,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,040,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

CVS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,197,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

