Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,007 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.21. 416,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,278. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

