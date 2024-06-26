Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.98. 316,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 552,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.60 price target on shares of Kraken Robotics in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$224.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.65 million. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0475248 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

