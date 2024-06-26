Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,925. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $173.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

