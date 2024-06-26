Kwmg LLC Buys 2,884 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at $1,662,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $370,814.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,971. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.