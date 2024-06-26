Kwmg LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 23,630 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.12. 208,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,162. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $71.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

