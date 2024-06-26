Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 23,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 28,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.95.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,854. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

