Kwmg LLC Has $21.14 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kwmg LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVE. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 176.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.91. 267,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

