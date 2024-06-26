Kwmg LLC Has $27.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 3.0% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,912,000 after buying an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 705,607 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.13. 1,837,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

