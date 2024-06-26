Kwmg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $84.22. 1,227,817 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

