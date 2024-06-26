Kwmg LLC Reduces Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 69.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 297.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $94,688,000 after acquiring an additional 181,174 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $205,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,187,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,330 shares of company stock worth $1,708,320 over the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 1,254,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,031,875. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.27. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

