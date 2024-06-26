Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Trading 15% Higher

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) was up 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 100,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 60,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.60.

Lavras Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.28. The company has a market cap of C$102.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rostislav Christov Raykov acquired 18,800 shares of Lavras Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,320.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 457,800 shares of company stock valued at $717,824. Company insiders own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.