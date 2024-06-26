Ledger Susan St. Sells 3,264 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16.

HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 1,491,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,128. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $338,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

