Ledger Susan St. Sells 3,264 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $109,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,794.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 20th, Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16.
HashiCorp Stock Up 0.1 %
HCP traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.49. 1,491,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,128. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $34.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,806 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in HashiCorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,164,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 82,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in HashiCorp in the third quarter valued at $338,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HashiCorp
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HashiCorp
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.