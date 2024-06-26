Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,639 shares during the period. Legend Biotech makes up 8.3% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $42,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,306,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,776,000 after purchasing an additional 962,381 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,601,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Legend Biotech stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,562. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

