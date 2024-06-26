Leonard Livschitz Sells 10,000 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $96,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,901 shares in the company, valued at $34,543,203.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leonard Livschitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $92,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $106,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $105,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Leonard Livschitz sold 11,884 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $142,964.52.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $775.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 271,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 60,906 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

