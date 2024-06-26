Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.170-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEVI

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harmit J. Singh sold 346,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $7,696,986.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 525,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,734.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 830,719 shares of company stock worth $18,426,020. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Read More

