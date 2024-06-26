Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.06 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 17,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 126,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $14.92.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cornell University bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 65,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

