Liberty Financial Group Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.13 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,214.15.

Get Liberty Financial Group alerts:

Liberty Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.