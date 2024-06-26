LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.69

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 709714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFST shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.02 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,981,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $348,567.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,100,681 shares of company stock worth $24,087,326. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,158,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,395,000 after buying an additional 1,062,887 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 770,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,370,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,318,000 after buying an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

