Lisk Price Tops $1.01 on Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $144.17 million and $3.34 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000588 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

