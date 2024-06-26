Litecoin Cash Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $348.32 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 801,776,497 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 801,739,840.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0036951 USD and is down -24.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.