Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0577 per share on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Localiza Rent a Car Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 101,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,585. Localiza Rent a Car has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

