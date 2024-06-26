Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 1.3%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $473.93 and last traded at $473.85. 131,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,078,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $467.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

