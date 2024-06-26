London Security (LON:LSC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,275 ($41.55) and last traded at GBX 3,150 ($39.96). 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,050 ($38.69).

London Security Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,054.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,057.76. The firm has a market cap of £386.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1,769.66 and a beta of 0.22.

London Security Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 42 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. London Security’s payout ratio is 6,966.29%.

About London Security

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

