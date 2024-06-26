Lpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.2% of Lpwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lpwm LLC owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $641,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,688 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 833,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 463,697 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EELV traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. 31,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,492. The firm has a market cap of $439.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.