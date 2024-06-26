Lpwm LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Lpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.21. 416,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,278. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.